TAMPA, Fla. – A new bar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers visitors more than just a drink and a bite to eat, it will also offers panoramic views of the park’s Serengeti Plain.

​The Giraffe Bar, located at Serengeti Overlook, features a curated drink menu of cocktails, beers and frozen drinks. The drinks have themed names like The Hungry Tusker, The Posh Puffin and The Serengeti Sunrise. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available, including fountain drinks and juices.

A chef-curated menu of shareable bites is also available. Food items include smoked beef brisket mac and cheese, bourbon-glazed sticky wings, smoked brisket loaded fries and loaded hummus. There’s also a large giraffe-shaped soft pretzel served with house-made beer cheese.

One big highlight of Giraffe Bar is its picturesque view. As visitors eat and drink, they can watch giraffes, zebras and other animals on the Serengeti Plain. For a closer encounter, visitors can book one of Busch Gardens’ safari tours, which will let you feed a giraffe.

Giraffe Bar will also offer plenty of space for social distancing, with both indoor and outdoor seating available.

Also inside Serengeti Overlook, visitors will find the redesigned Oasis Pizza, which serves handmade pizza, chicken tenders, fresh salads and fresh baked goods. Another dining option, Treetop Kitchen, will be opening soon.

With the pandemic still ongoing, Busch Gardens has a number of health and safety measures in place. In addition to social distancing, the park also has face mask requirements, temperature screenings and capacity limits.

For more information, visit buschgardens.com/tampa.