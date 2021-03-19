ORLANDO, Fla. – In January, Disney announced it would be making changes to the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney World and Disneyland.

What You Need To Know Disney reveals more details about Jungle Cruise update



Attraction will be getting new scenes, expanded storyline



Changes will be made to attraction at Disney World and Disneyland

The updates, Disney said at the time, would include more humor, a new animatronic skipper figure (although the real-life skippers will remain) and a revamped storyline that would be more inclusive.

On Friday, Disney shared more details about the changes that will be made to the attraction, including the addition of several new scenes and new characters.

“The new scenes will heighten our skippers’ legendary comedic tone, beginning with a trapped safari party that finds itself up a tree after their journey goes awry,” read a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. “Unexpected scenarios along the way will give the jungle and animals the last laugh.”

Disney also revealed that the ride’s storyline will be expanded to center around a character named Alberta Falls, who is the granddaughter of Dr. Albert Falls, the proprietor of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd. The blog post even included a fictional mockup of a “1938 issue of The Daily Gnus,” which includes a profile of the character.

Disney hasn’t shared a timeline for when these changes will be made.

The updates to Jungle Cruise is part of the company’s effort to remove negative depictions from some of its attractions as well as make the attractions more inclusive.

Disney previously announced plans to overhaul its Splash Mountain attraction, which has been criticized for its ties to the 1946 film “Song of the South.” The ride will be redesigned to feature a theme inspired by the animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” The change will be made to the attraction at Disney World and Disneyland.