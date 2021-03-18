ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge sporks have returned and are now available for purchase at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney announced Wednesday.

The sporks cost $10.99 each and come with a travel pouch. Guests can order the spork when using Mobile Order on the My Disney Experience app. There is a limit of one spork per guest per transaction, Disney said.

The coveted silverware debuted at Galaxy's Edge when the land opened in August 2019. At the time, sporks were distributed with meals at Docking Bay. But when guests started taking sporks from the restaurant, Disney switched to regular utensils.

The news of the sporks' return comes as Disney has rolled out new food items at Hollywood Studios, including Galaxy's Edge. Ronto Roasters now offers two plant-based options. For breakfast, there's the Triple Suns Breakfast Wrap with plant-based egg, smoky chickpea onion slaw and roasted tomato in a warm pita. For lunch and dinner, there's the Zuchii Wrap, which includes grilled zucchini, smoky chickpea onion slaw, creamy garlic tahini sauce and fresh cilantro wrapped in a warm pita.

Elsewhere in the park, new items include a paint can-shaped rainbow sprinkle confetti cake at Backlot Express, a Mickey Mouse chocolate chunk brownie at the Grand Avenue Cart and a hazelnut cannoli at PizzeRizzo.