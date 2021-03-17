ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in years, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will host an after-hours event for high school seniors.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld, Busch Gardens to hold Grad Nite



Graduating seniors can have the park to themselves



Events scheduled for April, schools will need to register

SeaWorld has scheduled Grad Nite for April 23 from 7 p.m. to midnight. At Busch Gardens, Grad Nite will take place on two nights: April 16 and 23 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The after-hours event will include a DJ, live entertainment and access to some of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens' thrill rides.

The enhanced health and safety measures SeaWorld implemented at its parks because of the pandemic will still be in place for the event. Measures include mandatory face masks, temperature checks and social distancing protocols. There will also be a dress code in place. Students will not be allowed to wear any apparel with a school name or logo.

Students interested in Grad Nite can't sign up individually. Their school would need to register. Tickets cost $69.99 (plus tax) per person and includes a meal voucher redeemable at select restaurants. A free chaperone ticket is included for every 10 student tickets that are purchased.

For more information about Grad Nite, visit SeaWorld's website or Busch Gardens' website.