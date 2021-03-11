ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will launch a new service later this year that will essentially turn your mobile device into a MagicBand.

Disney MagicMobile, announced Thursday, will allow visitors a contactless way to access certain MagicBand features like theme park entry directly from their iPhone, Apple Watch or other mobile device.

Many of the MagicMobile features will be available by holding a mobile device up to an access point, just like a MagicBand. To set up the service, visitors will be able to create a MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience append then add it to their mobile device’s digital wallet.

The service will launch later this year in phases, with features first rolling out on Apple devices, Disney said. MagicMobile won’t be replacing MagicBands but instead act as an alternate option. Visitors will be able to choose between using the MagicMobile service or a MagicBand and will also be able to alternate between the two. And Disney still plans to release new colors and Disney-themed designs for the MagicBand.

Also, visitors will still be able to access the digital room key feature through the My Disney Experience app. The feature lets visitors check into their rooms online and use their phone to unlock their door.

Disney said more information about Disney MagicMobile will be shared later.