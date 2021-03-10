TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s newest giraffe can now be spotted on the park’s Serengeti Plain.

Cedora, a 2-month-old reticulated female giraffe calf, has joined the herd of giraffes on the muliti-species habitat after bonding behind-the-scenes with mother, Celina.

Busch Gardens says Cedora’s birth was part of the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Reticulated giraffes are an endangered species with only 15,000 remaining in their naturally occurring environment. Wild populations have declined significantly in the past 30 years due to hunting and habitat loss.

Visitors can see Cedora and the park’s other giraffes when on board the Serengeti Express train or by booking a Serengeti Safari.