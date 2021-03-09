ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has set an opening date for its new ride, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

The Ratatouille-based ride will open in the France pavilion on October 1, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced Tuesday during the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

With Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, visitors will feel like they have shrunk to the size of Chef Remy as they race through Gusteau’s restaurant. The ride is similar to an attraction at Disneyland Paris.

Also opening along with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be a new restaurant called La Creperie de Paris, which will feature both table and quick service options.

The ride and the restaurant, which are located in the expanded area of the France pavilion, arrive in time for the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration. The 18-month-long celebration will also include other new experiences such as the nighttime spectacular “Harmonious.”