ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is undergoing a renovation that includes a new entry way, a revamped monorail station and remodeled guest rooms featuring designs inspired by the film Moana.

On Friday, Disney released new images from inside the resort’s “reimagined” guest rooms.

The rooms now feature a color palette inspired by the Pacific Ocean and its islands. The walls also feature patterns from Moana, including images of some of the characters.

New furnishings and fixtures have also been added to the rooms.

“The colorful patterns found throughout the room bring a whole new energy to the space, evoking undulating ocean waves and tropical flowers,” Disney said in a post on its official Disney Parks Blog.

More details about the developments at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be shared in the coming months, Disney said.

The resort, which is scheduled to reopen this summer, is currently accepting bookings for dates in late July.