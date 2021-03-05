ORLANDO, Fla. – Discovery Cove’s newest otters are now visible to resort visitors.

The two Asian small clawed otters, named Emmie and Binx, have been added to the main otter habitat, the resort announced Thursday.

Both otters were born at Discovery Cove on October 13, 2020 to parents Mari and Hank. And they are first otters to have ever been born at the resort.

“These births are very significant and exciting because they contribute our population and the Species Survival Plan for Asian small clawed otters,” said Dr. Dana Lindemann, a senior staff veterinarian at Discovery Cove, in a video shared by Discovery Cove. “With the help of the animal care specialists, we’re able to closely monitor these animals from the moment they’re born all the way through adulthood.”

Asian small clawed otters are the smallest of the 13 otter species. When fully-grown, they will be between two and three feet in length and weigh between two and 11 pounds. On average, Asian small clawed otters live about 10 to 15 years.

The animal care team will continue to monitor the baby otters, as well as provide vaccinations and routine annual examinations.