ORLANDO, Fla. — Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that manages the late author’s books and characters, will stop publishing and licensing six of the famed author’s books because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

The announcement was made Tuesday, on the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel — best known as Dr. Seuss. The company said it made the decision last year after working with a panel of experts and educators and reviewing its catalog.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprise’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the statement read.

In Central Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park features an area known as Seuss Landing. The area includes attractions and characters inspired by Dr. Seuss. A play area in that part of the park is themed after "If I Ran the Zoo," one of the books that will no longer be published. The book has been criticized for its portrayal of Asian people. None of that imagery is featured in the play area, which includes animals and interactive contraptions from Seuss’ stories.

Seuss Landing also features a gift shop called Mulberry Street Store, which shares a name with "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," another book that will be discontinued. There's also a Mulberry Street sign along the walkway.

Spectrum News reached out to Universal Orlando to see whether Tuesday’s announcement would have any impact on area.

Universal said it’s evaluating the in-park experiences in that area but visitors will still be able to enjoy Seuss Landing.

“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement. “We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”

Universal isn't the only theme park operator in the area that's re-evaluating some of its attractions. In January, Disney announced that it would be updating its popular Jungle Cruise attraction in an effort to be more inclusive. The ride has been criticized in the past for its stereotypical depictions of indigenous people. Last year, Disney also revealed plans to update its Splash Mountain attraction by giving it a theme inspired by the animated film "The Princess and the Frog."