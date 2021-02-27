ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has made another update to its face mask policy, further clarifying when visitors can remove face masks at dining locations.

The updated policy now specifies that visitors at dining locations must wear their face masks while “standing, waiting or sitting.”

“Face coverings for each Guest age 2 and up, which must be worn in all public areas and can only be removed while actively eating or drinking,” reads the policy on the Disney World website. “Face coverings must be worn while standing, waiting or sitting in dining locations.”

Previously, the face mask policy for dining locations was not as specific.

“Face coverings for each Guest age 2 and up, which must be worn in all public areas—including while entering and exiting dining locations—and can be removed while eating or drinking,” read the previous policy.

Disney World has updated its face mask policy several times since it reopened from its pandemic-related shutdown last summer. A notable change was when Disney specified that visitors to keep their face masks up unless “actively eating while stationary” at the parks and Disney Springs.

Just last month, the face mask policy was updated to say that even visitors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine would still be required to wear face masks.