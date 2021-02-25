WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida is getting bigger, with the addition of a brand-new theme park.

The world's first Peppa Pig theme park is expected to open at the resort in 2022.

Although details are limited, the new standalone park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, playscapes and water play areas themed around the popular children's series. And yes, there will be "muddy puddles."

The park will also feature live shows and Peppa and her friends will be available for character meet-and-greets.

When the new Peppa Pig theme park opens, it will be a standalone, separately-ticketed park. Legoland will sell annual passes for just for the park as well as inclusive passes that include admission to Legoland theme park, Legoland water park and other Merlin Entertainments attractions.

Legoland plans to release more details this summer about the attractions coming the Peppa Pig theme park.

The announcement of the new park comes as Legoland Florida celebrates its 10th birthday.