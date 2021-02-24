ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster hasn't opened yet, but those visiting Islands of Adventure can now get a better view of the new thrill ride.

Another set of construction walls around the coaster were recently taken down, giving visitors and eager fans an even closer look at the track and the themed landscaping. And when trains are running (Universal has been testing the coaster for a while now), visitors can really see the ride in action.

The new views reveal views beyond the paddock walls of the attraction. From there, visitors can see not only the twists and turns of the track but also the themed rock work. And lots of lush green foliage.

More construction walls have come down around Universal’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster. No opening date yet, but just look at it. pic.twitter.com/OpscPh2y0B — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 24, 2021

Universal has previously offered a few details about the coaster — enough to get thrill-seekers excited. Located in the Jurassic Park section of the theme park, VelociCoaster will reach a top speed of 70 mph. It will take riders through a series of intense maneuvers, including multiple launches, a zero-gravity inverted stall, and a 360-degree barrel roll.

With the construction walls coming down, VelociCoaster-themed merchandise has started popping up around the park. The selection includes T-shirts, mugs, lanyards, and pins.

For now, Universal plans to open VelociCoaster to the public this summer. An official opening date is expected to be announced soon.