ORLANDO, Fla. – Another baby animal has made its debut at Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Ranger was born at the park in October



The rhino calf has grown to weigh nearly 600 pounds

Ranger, the 4-month-old white rhino, can now been seen on the savanna at the attraction, joining mom Kendi and the crash of rhinos.

Ranger was born at the theme park in October, and his name was revealed a few months later. A rhino calf can weigh up to 140 pounds at birth. Ranger has grown to weigh in at nearly 600 pounds, according to the animal care team.

White rhinos are an endangered species with a near-threatened status. Ranger’s birth was part of the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure responsible breeding of endangered species.

Ranger is the first calf in five years for the rhino crash at Animal Kingdom.

Ranger will be spending more time on savanna in the coming days so visitors are encouraged to be on the lookout for him.