ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is adding a bit of Mardi Gras to is Seven Seas Food Festival.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival underway



SeaWorld to add Mardi Gras festivities to the festival



Mardi Gras celebration takes place Feb. 12-16, Feb. 19-21

For a limited time, starting February 12, the theme park will celebrate the “sights, sounds and flavors” of Mardi Gras.

The celebration will include a pop-up parade at the park’s Wild Arctic Plaza. The parade will feature entertainers, stilt walkers and musicians. There will also be a physically-distant dance party at the plaza with a DJ and street performers.

Other live entertainment includes a band that will play jazz classics.

The Mardi Gras festivities will take place at select times from 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy New Orleans-inspired dishes such as po-boys.

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 9.