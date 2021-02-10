ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is adding a bit of Mardi Gras to is Seven Seas Food Festival.
What You Need To Know
- SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival underway
- SeaWorld to add Mardi Gras festivities to the festival
- Mardi Gras celebration takes place Feb. 12-16, Feb. 19-21
For a limited time, starting February 12, the theme park will celebrate the “sights, sounds and flavors” of Mardi Gras.
The celebration will include a pop-up parade at the park’s Wild Arctic Plaza. The parade will feature entertainers, stilt walkers and musicians. There will also be a physically-distant dance party at the plaza with a DJ and street performers.
Other live entertainment includes a band that will play jazz classics.
The Mardi Gras festivities will take place at select times from 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy New Orleans-inspired dishes such as po-boys.
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 9.