ORLANDO, Fla. – After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on Sunday, game MVP Tom Brady and his teammate Rob Gronkowski exclaimed, “We’re going to Disney World.”

The two appeared in a 30-second Disney World commercial that was released shortly after the game. The commercial featuring star players uttering “I’m going to Disney World” has become a Super Bowl staple since 1987.

Another tradition—the players appearing in an MVP parade at Magic Kingdom—will not happen this year due to COVID-19 measures. However, Brady and Gronkowski will still visit the “most magical place on earth.”

Gronkowski will make his way to Disney World on Monday to experience “some of Disney’s most popular attractions,” Disney said in a post on its official blog. Brady, on the other hand, is expected to visit the parks in the “coming months.”

Disney World celebrated the Bucs’ win Sunday night by lighting up Cinderella Castle in the team’s colors. The castle also briefly turned blue in honor of health care workers.