KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee is opening new water attraction next month as part of the resort’s $158 million expansion.

What You Need To Know Gaylord Palms to open new Crystal River Rapids attraction



The new attraction opens March 1



Also opening: Crystal River Refreshments, quick service dining location



Part of resort's $158 million expansion which will be completed later this year

Crystal River Rapids, a new action river water attraction, will open March 1 at the resort’s Cypress Springs Water Park.

The attraction, inspired by Florida’s spring-fed rivers, will have guests racing past “roaring waterfalls, crumbling limestone walls, and larger-than-life sprinkling leaves.”

“We can’t wait to debut this elevated attraction to our already thrilling Cypress Springs Water Park,” Gaylord Palms general manager Johann Krieger said in a statement.

In addition to the new water attraction, Gaylord Palms will also debut Crystal River Refreshments, a new quick service dining location serving American fare and special cocktails, as well as Mangrove Lawn, a new 12,000-square-foot-event lawn just outside the resort’s convention center.

Guests will also be able to relax at two spas that feature massage jets and views of the water park.

Gaylord Palms says the resort’s full expansion will be completed later year and include additional meeting and pre-function space and 302 guest rooms with an updated, modern look in the Gulf Coast tower.

The resort has implemented a number of health and safety measures as part of Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” initiative. Measures include social distancing and frequent cleaning throughout the day.