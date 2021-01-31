ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Jazz exhibit featuring a character from Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” will debut at Epcot on Monday, Disney World has announced.

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure, located inside The American Adventure, will highlight the history of jazz as well as showcase famous jazz musicians.

The exhibit will also feature Joe Gardner from the new film “Soul.”

Although Disney didn’t give a specific date for when the exhibit will leave, it did say it will run “beyond the end of the month.”

The new exhibit comes just in time for the start of Black History Month. Disney plans to have other offerings that “honor Black heritage.”

At Disney Springs, visitors will be able to enjoy jazz-inspired performances, new art displays and special food menus. Musicians will perform three nights a week for Motown Mondays, Jazz Thursdays and Smooth Sundays. Amorette’s Patisserie will offer treats inspired by “Soul” and “The Princess and the Frog.”