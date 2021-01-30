ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns in February and will include food and live concerts.

The event kicks off February 5 and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 9.

The festival will feature a menu of food and drinks inspired by flavors from around the world. There will be 26 festival marketplaces serving cuisine from the Caribbean, Italy, Brazil and more. The menu will also include new Vegan dishes.

New to the festival this year will be the Seven Seas Beer Garden, where visitors will be able to enjoy craft beverages in an open-air, shaded space.

The festival will also feature the return of live concerts. SeaWorld announced part of the concert lineup which will include Air Supply, Blue Oyster Cult and Jeremy Camp. Additional performers will be announced at a later date, SeaWorld said.

Access to SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is included with park admission.

SeaWorld is operating with limited capacity and other health and safety measures in place. Visitors are still required to make a reservation in advance. Face masks and temperature screenings are also required.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.