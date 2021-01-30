KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O water park in Kissimmee is hiring for its upcoming season, which begins March 13.

The water park is looking to fill more than 250 positions in a variety of areas, including lifeguards, guest services, cashiers, cooks, custodial, security and more.

“Island H20 Water Park is the coolest place to work, meet new people, experience the best new rides, and have a blast this summer,” Island H2O general manager Jim Kunau said in a statement. “Our team members are the most important part of our company. Whether it’s scooping Dippin’ Dots, helping a guest navigate the park or safely sending riders off on one of our incredible water slides, our employees help create lifelong memories for all our guests.”

In a news release, Island H2O said it’s looking for applicants who “possess excellent people skills,” are reliable and have a positive attitude. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Those interested in a position at the water park should apply online.

Island H2O, located near Margaritaville Resort Orlando, features more than a dozen attractions such as a lazy river, a wave pool, kids play area, body slides and tube slides.

When the water park opens for the season, several health and safety measures will be in place. Although reservations will not be required, capacity will be limited to 50 percent. Visitors will also undergo a verbal screening before entering the park. Ground markers will help guide visitors to maintain social distancing inside the park.