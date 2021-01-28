ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s theme parks continued to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic due to some parks operating in a limited capacity while others remaining shuttered.

Comcast, the parent company of Universal Parks & Resorts, released its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report Thursday, which shows how the parks division fared in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Theme park revenue was $579 million in the fourth quarter, down nearly 63% from $1.56 billion in the same quarter in 2019. For the year, park revenue was $1.84 billion, down 68.9% from the same period in 2019.

The theme park division's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amoritization was a loss of $15 million for the quarter and $541 million for the year, according to the report.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Japan, which have been operating in limited capacities, reached a “breakeven” point, Comcast executives said.

Universal Studios Hollywood in California remains closed.

Despite the hit to its theme park division, executives remained optimistic about recovery. They said in an earnings call Thursday that at Universal theme parks, especially in Orlando, attendance has steadily increased.

Universal Orlando is getting ready to reopen its Volcano Bay water park in March after a “seasonal closure.” Universal Studios Florida will kick off a modified Mardi Gras celebration on February 6. And over at Islands of Adventure, the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster is set to open “in a few months.”

Executives on Thursday did not provide any updates on the status of Universal’s Epic Universe. Construction on the new Orlando theme park was "paused" in early 2020 due to uncertainty around the pandemic. The park, which was set to include a Nintendo-themed land, was initially on track to open in 2023.