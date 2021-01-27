ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the kickoff of the Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival on March 3, Disney World has release more details about this year’s event.

What You Need To Know Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival: March 3-July 5



The festival will feature gardens, live entertainment and outdoor kitchens



Character-inspired topiaries will be located throughout the park

The festival will feature 20 different garden areas across the park, including a bamboo garden in the China pavilion, a tropical rainforest garden in the Mexico pavilion and the floating water gardens in Future World. A new Prehistoric Garden will be offered at Future World West.

The butterfly house will return this year, giving visitors a chance to see different butterflies up close.

There will be dozens of character-inspired topiaries located throughout the park, including Sorcerer Mickey, Buzz Lightyear, Lady and the Tramp, Beauty and the Beast, Anna and Elsa, Remy and Simba and friends.

Although the Garden Rocks concert series will not be offered this year, there will still be live entertainment during the festival. The Voices of Liberty will take the stage at the America Gardens Theatre. The group will perform an a capella showcase that celebrates “the landscape, heart and human spirit of America.” Mariachi Cobre will also take the stage at the America Gardens Theatre, performing tradition Mexican folk music. The Jammin’ Gardeners will perform over in the Canada pavilion and there will be a pianist performing a selection of songs in the World Showplace.

The festival will also feature 20 Outdoor Kitchens offering a variety of dishes and beverages. Some of the Outdoor Kitchens include The Citrus Blossom, The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board, Northern Bloom and Primavera Kitchen.

The Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs March 3 through July 5.