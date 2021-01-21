ORLANDO, Fla. — As Disney World continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort is in the process of bringing back more entertainment offerings.

What You Need To Know Festival of the Lion King is set to return this summer



Disney says the show will be modified in light of the current environment



The show did not reopen with the parks in July

The live show "Festival of the Lion" will return to Disney's Animal Kingdom this summer, Disney announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to be starting the process of bringing back to work more singers, dancers, technicians and other cast members, from one of the most popular shows at Disney World,” Disney Parks Live Entertainment senior communications manager Shawn Slater wrote in a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

The show will return with modifications in light of the current environment. There will be, on stage and backstage, modifications as well as changes to choreography to allow for physical distancing. Disney also plans to adjust how the audience is seated at the show.

Located in the Harambe Theatre, "Festival of the Lion King" is a Broadway-style show featuring music and characters inspired by the Disney animated film, The Lion King.

"Festival of the Lion King" is one of several live shows that didn’t return when the parks reopened in July. The extended closure lead to hundreds of performers being laid off. "Finding Nemo — The Musical," another show at Animal Kingdom, as well as "Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage," and "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular," both at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, remain closed.