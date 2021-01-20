ORLANDO, Fla. — The night before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Disney quietly closed The Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom.

The Hall of Presidents is a show that "tells the dramatic story of the nation's founding" using animatronics of U.S. presidents, according to Disney.

The Disney World website was updated late Tuesday with a notice on the attraction's page that reads, "The Hall of Presidents is currently closed for refurbishment."

The Disney World website has been updated to say that The Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom is "currently closed for refurbishment." pic.twitter.com/GPZOxgr6ra — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 20, 2021

By Wednesday, a sign placed outside the entrance read, "The Hall of Presidents is currently being prepared to welcome the new president."

Disney confirmed that an animatronic of Biden is being added to the lineup of other lifelike replicas of past U.S. presidents.

Every sitting president since Bill Clinton has had a speaking role in the attraction. In early 2017, Disney closed the attraction for several months to add a Donald Trump animatronic and make other changes.

Recently, there have been renewed calls for Disney to close The Hall of Presidents permanently or replace it with something less "political."

Fans have suggested replacements such as the Muppets taking over and doing something similar to their "Great Moments in American History” live show.

The Hall of Presidents is one of the longest running attractions at Disney World, opening with Magic Kingdom in 1971. It only exists at Disney World; Disneyland in California has an attraction called "The Disneyland Story Presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln."