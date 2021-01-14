WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Nik Wallenda will perform a high-wire walk at Legoland Florida Friday as the resort celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

What You Need To Know Nik Wallenda to perform high-wire walk at Legoland



Wallenda plans to walk across wire 60 feet in the air



Stunt marks the debut of new Pirate stunt show and kickoff of PirateFest Weekends

The famed daredevil will walk across a high wire more than 500 feet long and 60 feet above visitors. Wallenda’s team plan to work with the Lego Master Model Builders to add Lego bricks to his balancing pole.

The stunt was originally scheduled to take place last year to celebrate the grand opening of Legoland’s Pirate Island Hotel but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wallenda’s walk will take place the same day Legoland kicks off PirateFest Weekends and debuts its new Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show.

The new show features Captain Brickbeard and Calico Jade as well as a series of stunts, including wakeboarding, barefoot skiing and flyboarding.

Meanwhile, PirateFest Weekends will feature character meet-and-greets, specialty food and other activities. The event runs three consecutive weekends February 12-28.