ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has the return of Mardi Gras, but in 2021, the event will look a little different.

What You Need To Know Mardi Gras to return to Universal in 2021



The event will run February 6-March 28



Festivities will include food, live entertainment and parade floats

Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval will run February 6 through March 28 at Universal Studios Florida.

The event will feature more than 70 dishes and beverages. Visitors will be able to enjoy Cajun and Carnaval-inspired food from around the world, include jambalaya, beignets, pernil & mofongo from Puerto Rico, jerk chicken from the Bahamas and more.

Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando Resort hotels will also have Mardi Gras-inspired menu options.

This year’s event will also include parade floats. However instead of having a traditional parade, Universal will have the floats stationed throughout the park, giving visitors a chance to see them up-close.

Although no large-scale Mardi Gras concerts will take place this year, there will still be plenty of live entertainment. Dancers, stilt performers and brass band musicians will roam the streets for a “Big Easy” bash. And, yes, there will be beads.

The event will also include the return of the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, where visitors can find merchandise and other collectible items.

Since reopening in June, Universal’s theme parks have had a number of health and safety measures in place. In addition to temperature checks and face mask requirements, visitors can also expect social distancing protocols. Universal has also limited capacity.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com.