ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is ending its Extra Magic Hours benefit for hotel guests, the company announced Monday.

What You Need To Know Disney World will no longer offer its Extra Magic Hours benefit



The benefit has been suspended since the parks reopened in July



Early Theme Park Entry will be offered instead



Hotel guests will be able to enter parks 30 minutes early

The benefit, which gave hotel guests extra time in select theme parks in the morning or at night on select days, has been suspended since the parks reopened in July.

A new offering called Early Theme Park Entry will be rolled out later this year.

With the new benefit, hotel guests will be able to get into any theme park 30 minutes early every day.

“The new early theme park entry will help us better spread visitation across all four theme parks, while providing added flexibility by giving guests extra park time on each day of their vacation and in the park of their choosing,” Disney said in a post on its official Disney Parks Blog.

Hotel guests taking advantage of early entry will still need valid admission and a park reservation.

Disney has not yet announced when guests will have access to the new benefit.