ORLANDO, Fla. – Park hopping has returned at Disney World and, for the first time since March, visitors can go to more than one theme park on the same day.

What You Need To Know Park hopping has returned at Disney World



The process has been slightly modified



Reservation required for first park, which must be visited before going to second park



Park hopping allowed during designated hours

Prior to the pandemic-related closure, Disney World visitors with the park hopping option could go to multiple theme parks in one day. But when the parks reopened in July with new health and safety measures in place, park hopping was temporarily suspended.

But as of Friday, that changed and park hopping resumed. However, the process undergone a few changes. Here’s what you need to know about the modified park hopping option.

Before park hopping, visitors will need to make a park reservation for the first park they plan to visit. After visiting the first park, they can head to another park during designated park hopping hours. For now, Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily and run until park close. The hours, which could change, are listed on the Disney World website.

After visiting the first park, visitors can head to another park during the designated park hopping hours, which currently begin at 2 p.m. daily. The hours are listed on the Disney World website. A park pass reservation is not required for the additional park visit. pic.twitter.com/g4Ah8Kqy9R — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 1, 2021

Disney World’s theme parks are operating with capacity limits. Visitors will need to keep that in mind when park hopping. Although a park reservation is not required for the additional parks, visitors will only be able to get into the other parks if they haven’t reached capacity.

What about transportation? The usual methods such as the monorail to Magic Kingdom and the Disney Skyliner are available. But Disney has brought back park-to-park bus transportation, which visitors can use when park hopping. To use park-to-park transportation, visitors will need a valid ticket or pass with the park hopper option. A Disney employee will scan the MagicBand or ticket to make sure it’s valid before visitors board the bus.

And park-to-park bus transportation will be available before park hopping hours begin. Cast members will scan MagicBands and tickets to make sure visitors have a valid pass with Park Hopper benefits before boarding. There are signs letting visitors know about the new process. pic.twitter.com/iYXy6o3ZRI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 1, 2021

With the return of park hopping, some visitors might be wondering how dining reservations factor in. Disney recommends visitors make dining reservations at the park where they have a park pass reservation since dining reservations don’t guarantee access to a park.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of Disney’s most popular attractions will unavailable to park hopping visitors. Only visitors with a park pass reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be able to try to join the ride’s virtual queue.

When arriving at any Disney World park, visitors will still need to undergo a security screening and a temperature check, which is part of the resorts new measures. Visitors, ages 2 and older, are also required to wear face coverings.