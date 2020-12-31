Disney to offer pre-recorded fireworks for New Year's Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, New Year’s Eve celebrations look a little different this year.

Disney World, known for its elaborate fireworks displays, won’t be ringing in 2021 with any in-park fireworks.

However, there’s still a way to enjoy Disney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks from home.

Disney will offer a previously-recorded presentation of 2017’s “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks at Magic Kingdom tonight. The fireworks display features music from Disney films such as Peter Pan and Pinocchio as well as some popular attractions.

The virtual showing of the “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks will begin at 11:48 p.m. ET. A link to the video will be available on the Disney Parks Blog.