ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As the transformation of Epcot continues, Disney has unveiled the park’s new entrance fountain.

What You Need To Know New Epcot entrance fountain revealed



The fountain is part of the park's big transformation



The fountain features lighting in the center, with three acrylic pylons surrounding it

Overnight, crews removed the construction walls from the main entrance plaza, revealing the now-completed fountain and its design. Visitors to the park on Tuesday will get to see it up-close.

“Our design team took special interest in this water feature, as we looked back to the geometry of the original for inspiration while creating some new magic of our own,” Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley wrote in a post on the official Disney Parks Blog.

The remained fountain, which is located near Spaceship Earth, features lighting at the center with three acrylic pylons featuring the park’s logo surrounding it. The pylons each stand at over 16 feet tall.

The fountain’s changing colors will coordinate with the new lighting package planned for Spaceship Earth.

In addition to giving the fountain a new look, the entrance plaza has also been upgraded with new pathways, planters and landscaping. The changes will eventually tie into the park’s four distinct neighborhoods—World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature and World Showcase.

Epcot’s major transformation also includes new attractions, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France pavilion and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.