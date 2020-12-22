ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly a year-long closure, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will reopen on March 7, 2021, Disney revealed Tuesday.

“Like other areas of Walt Disney World Resort, we will welcome back Guests and Cast Members to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park in a responsible way, with a plan focused on health and well-being,” Disney said in a post on the official Disney World website.

Both water parks have been closed since mid-March, when Disney World closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney World reopened its theme parks in mid-July, but the water parks remained shuttered. Other water parks in Central Florida reopened in the summer with measures in place, including Universal’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld’s Aquatica.

In September, Disney announced plans to reopen one of its water parks in March, but didn’t say which one. A reopening date for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has not been announced.

Disney said it will share more details about the water park’s reopening plans at a later time.