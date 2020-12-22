Crayola Experience adds new attractions

ORLANDO, Fla.—The Crayola Experience in Orlando has a couple new attractions for visitors to enjoy, including one that shows visitors how Crayola comes up with its products.

With Outside the Box, visitors will learn the real source behind some of Crayola’s products and even get a chance to try some of them.

“We went deep into the archives and interviewed employees to find the never-be-told, behind-the-scenes story of how pen caps, roll-on deodorant and tiered cakes have inspired some of Crayola’s coolest innovations,” said Victoria Lozano, Crayola senior vice president and general manager of attractions, retail and development.

The other new attraction, Texture CRAYze, is a hands-on experience that lets visitors make rubbing art with crayon characters, mythical creatures and more.

The new attractions come as the Crayola Experience celebration the holiday season with its “Colorful Christmas” event. Running through January 4, the event features holiday animatronic characters, a sing-along musical light show, a holiday scavenger hunt and other festive activities.

Located in the Florida Mall, the Crayola Experience has implemented a number of health and safety measures, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks and social distancing.

For more information, visit crayolaexperience.com/orlando.