ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has released the dates for the Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, which will be held in the spring.

The festival, which is a modified version of the annual Epcot International Flower & Gardens Festival, will run March 3 through July 5.

Just like in year’s past, the festival will feature character-themed topiaries, including Remy, Anna and Elsa, Lady & the Tramp, Figment and more.

Food is also still part of the festival. Around the World Showcase, there will be more than 20 Outdoor Kitchens serving a variety of dishes and beverages.

Visitors will also be able to participate in a scavenger hunt featuring Spike the honeybee.

Since its reopening, Disney World has required visitors to make park reservations. A number of health and safety measures have also been put in place, including mandatory face coverings and temperature checks.