ORLANDO, Fla. – Museum of Illusions Orlando, a new attraction at ICON Park, has set its opening date.

The International Drive attraction will officially open to the public on January 9.

Museum of Illusions will feature more than 50 interactive exhibits based on science, math and psychology. Visitors will learn how about tricks of perception as they move through exhibits like the Infinity Room or the Reverse Room.

The attraction will also offer visitors plenty of “mind-boggling” backdrops for photo ops, including some specifically designed for the Orlando location. There will also be a gift shop where visitors can purchase puzzles, games and other souvenirs.

Museum of the Illusions will offer special “preview days” pricing of $15 per person from January 9 through January 31. Children two and under are free.

With the ongoing pandemic, the attraction will have several COVID-19 safety measures in place, including mandatory face masks, limited capacity, and one-way paths through exhibits. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available to visitors.

Museum of Illusions Orlando will be the first Florida location for company, which first begin in Croatia in 2015.

For more information, visit orlando.museumofillusions.us.