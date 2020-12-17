ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Electrical Water Pageant will to Disney World this month, Disney has announced.

“Guests at Disney Resort hotels along Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake will once again have a chance to see The Electrical Water Pageant as it will soon make its return to the waterways of @WaltDisneyWorld Resort,” Disney Parks said in a tweet.

The tweet includes a video that features a behind-the-scenes look at the floats, as Disney employees (also known as cast members) make preparations ahead of parade’s return.

Guests at Disney Resort hotels along Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake will once again have a chance to see The Electrical Water Pageant as it will soon make its return to the waterways of @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. pic.twitter.com/ImuN6G3CcL — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 16, 2020

According to the Disney World website, the floating nighttime parade will resume on December 20.

The Electrical Water Pageant can be viewed from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The procession includes a medley of patriotic songs.