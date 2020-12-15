ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World has set dates to open three more of its resorts.

Disney announced Tuesday that it would reopen All-Star Movies Resort on March 22, Disney's Beach Club Resort on May 30, and Disney's Wilderness Lodge on June 6 of 2021.

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort still has a targeted reopening for summer 2021. The resort is undergoing a massive refurbishment to some rooms and the main building, known as the Great Ceremonial House. The resort is partially open, with guests in the Disney Vacation Club able to stay in the villas and bungalows.

Disney's Boardwalk Inn, meanwhile, will remain closed until further notice.

The new dates mean reservations will be open for these resorts.

Disney has been slowly reopening resorts since mid-March, when Disney World shut down because of the pandemic. And while some hotels are still closed to regular guests, vacation club rooms may be available.

Resorts that are currently open include: