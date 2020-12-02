ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Now that the holiday season is underway, Disney World has brought back Epcot’s holiday festival, but with a few changes.

The Epcot International Festival of the Holidays looks a little different this year due to safety modifications.

This time around, it’s being called Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Holidays. And unlike past years, there’s no Candlelight Processional.

But the festival is still offering Holiday Kitchens throughout the World Showcase serving up festive dishes. And there are a few new ones like the Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen.

Another highlight of the festival is the World Showplace, which is nestled between the Canada and U.K. pavilion. Inside the venue, visitors will find a couple of holiday kitchens serving fan-favorite festival dishes, special event merchandise and live performances from groups such as Joyful!

Also inside the World Showplace, visitors will find the annual gingerbread display, which features recreations of the U.S. Capitol Building and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. Typically the display is housed in the American Adventure.

Elsewhere, visitors can hear the Voices of Liberty at the America Gardens Theatre as well as Mariachi Cobre. Over in the Canada pavilion, the JAMMitors perform from the Mill Stage.

Visitors will also be able to interact with various characters — but at a distance. Mickey, Minnie and their friends make their way through the World Showcase as part of the “Mickey and Friends Holiday World Tour.” Anna and Elsa also take a royal tour of the World Showcase for their own cavalcades. Santa also makes an appearance, waving to visitors from a horse-drawn carriage.

The festival also features activities like the Holiday Cookie Stroll or the new Olaf-themed scavenger hunt.

The Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Holidays runs through December 31.

Disney World has implemented a number of safety measures at it parks, including reduced capacity, mandatory face masks, temperature checks and social distancing.