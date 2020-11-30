Universal Studios Japan has announced a grand opening date for its long-awaited Super Nintendo World.

The opening was delayed from the summer because of the pandemic



The new interactive land will feature a Mario Kart attraction

The new interactive land will officially open to the public on February 4, 2021.

Super Nintendo World will bring the world of Mario and other popular characters to life. The land will feature attractions such as Yoshi's Adventure and Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge. Yes, an actual Mario Kart ride.

The Mario Kart attraction will be located inside a replica of Bower's Castle. Riders will wear AR headsets, which will bring the course to life. Each kart features four sets, with each rider getting their own steering wheel.

"Guests will race through the iconic courses of Mario Kart with their favorite Nintendo characters and be transported into the Nintendo worlds where they're not just playing the game, they're actually being immersed in the game," Universal Studios Japan said in a news release. "They will steer into the Mushroom Kingdom and throw shells as they race to the finish line with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach."

The land will also feature virtual, walk-around activities. Visitors can complete challenges and collect virtual coins throughout the land with special wristbands called Power Up Bands.

Initially scheduled to open this summer to coincide with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the land was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal also plans to open Super Nintendo World at its U.S. parks--Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, although the timelines for those projects are unclear. Earlier this year, after confirming the land would be built in its new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Universal paused construction on the park for the time being.