DADE CITY, Fla. — After experiencing a snow shortage, Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s new snow park, has filled its Arctic Igloo play area with thousands of pounds of snow.

Just days after opening to the public, the park temporarily closed the 10,000-square-foot dome, which features a snow play area and a bunny slope for young children. The problem? In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the park said that it “misestimated” the amount of snow it would need.

The park even adjusted its hours to help with the lack of snow.

After shifting its energy to fix its snow issue, the park says it has tripled its snow production and the Arctic Igloo, which reopened Sunday evening, is now filled with more than 250,000 pounds of snow.

“Our team worked hard to ensure our guests have a snow-filled experience we’ve promised since opening,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Snowcat plans to add an additional 100,000 pounds to the Arctic Igloo Wednesday. The park also plans to increase its hours in the coming weekend and has already reopened several time shots on its schedule.

In addition to the Arctic Igloo, Snowcat Ridge features an outdoor, 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill and an Alpine Village with a seasonal holiday market.

For more information about Snowcat Ridge, visit snowcatridge.com.