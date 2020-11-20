ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As part of Disney World’s phased reopening, a few more theme park restaurants will be opening up again soon.

The restaurants closed in mid-March with the rest of Disney World in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The parks reopened in mid-July with new health and safety measure in place, including limited capacity.

On November 25, Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen. The restaurant, located in the park’s Toy Story Land, features a menu of “classic American fare.”

And then in December, two Magic Kingdom restaurants will reopen their doors. The first will be The Crystal Palace on December 13. The restaurant will reopen with a family-style dining experience, with individually plated entrees. The menu will include fried chicken with honey pot drizzle, fire-roasted prime rib beef, fried cauliflower and more. For the time being, there will no character dining at the restaurant. Reservations will open beginning December 1.

On December 17, Tomorrowland Terrace will return as another dining option at Magic Kingdom. The restaurant will feature a modified menu of lobster rolls, fried shrimp and fried chicken. The outdoor dining spot was being used as one of the park’s relaxation stations.

