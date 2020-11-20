ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is bringing back the park-hopping option starting January 1, the resort announced Friday.

For the first time since the resort's reopening in July, guests will be able to visit more than one theme park in a day.

But the return of park-hopping comes with a few modifications.

Park-hopping will be available to annual passholders and guests with a Park Hopper ticket. To park-hop, guests must make a reservation for the first park and enter that park. Then at 2 p.m., they can visit another park.

For now, a reservation isn't required for the second park.

Park Hopper hours will end at the park's scheduled closing time, Disney said.

“As we continue to operate in a responsible way, we are reintroducing the Park Hopper option so our guests have the opportunity to see and do more during their visit while we manage attendance and foster physical distancing,” the company said.

Disney urges guests to check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date Park Hopper hours, as they might start earlier than 2 p.m. depending on the park and day.

Disney World, which has been operating under a limited capacity since reopening its parks, will keep capacity limits in place, as well as other health and safety measures put in practice for reopening. In addition to park reservations, guests are required to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing protocols.