ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced a new tour that includes exclusive access to some of this year’s holiday experiences, including a showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”

The Universal’s Holiday Tour will be offered on select dates starting November 22.

With the tour, visitors can get priority access to Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons, a tour of the new Holiday Tribute Store, a meet-and-greet with the Grinch at Circus McGurkus Café at Islands of Adventure and a themed commemorative gift.

The tour also includes an exclusive evening showing of The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts projection show at Islands of Adventure.

Universal’s Holiday Tour costs $59.99 and separate admission theme park admission with a two-park, one-day park-to-park ticket is required, according to Universal. For passholders, the tour costs $49.99, which is a $10 discount.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com/holidaytour.