ORLANDO, Fla. – After making big cuts to its entertainment, Disney plans to bring live shows back to its theme parks.

Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro made the comments during a keynote presentation during the IAAPA Virtual Education Conference on Monday.

"We've heard from many of our guests that they're looking forward to us bringing back some of the entertainment that we recently had to discontinue, and we plan to do that," D'Amaro said.

D'Amaro didn't specify which shows would be returning or when visitors could expect them to return.

In September, the Walt Disney Company announced it would lay off 28,000 people across its Parks, Experiences and Products division. About 700 performers represented by the Actors' Equity Association were among those being let go from Disney World. A number of show such as Finding Nemo: The Musical, Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage and Festival of the Lion King have remained closed. Other live entertainment such as the Citizens of Hollywood improv troupe were also discontinued.

Just last week, Disney released its fourth quarter earnings report, revealing that the coronavirus pandemic had a $2.4 billion impact on its parks division.