ORLANDO, Fla. — At Disney World’s newest hotel, Star Wars fans will be able to live out their own galactic adventure.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hasn’t opened yet, but when it does, guests can enjoy a two-day, two-night stay "aboard" the Halcyon ship, sleeping in themed "cabins."

During an IAAPA presentation Monday, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared renderings of what guests will experience when they step inside their cabin.

IAAPA is the global trade association for the attractions industry. The association typically hold its annual IAAPA Expo in Orlando in the fall, allowing attendees to see the latest in attractions technology and innovation. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the in-person expo to be canceled, and in its place, a virtual conference is being held.

The images presented by D'Amaro on Monday show a compact, modular room with a queen-sized bed and two bunk beds in one of the walls.

The room also features a “window” that offers changing views of space.

Disney World has shared new images of what the hotel rooms will look like inside the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: pic.twitter.com/FpgFZmwCoP — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 16, 2020

Outside of the rooms, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will feature interactive activities such as lightsaber training, character interactions, and learning about the ship’s bridge.

Guests can also enjoy an excursion to nearby Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is set on the fictional planet of Batuu.

Last year, Disney announced that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser would open in 2021. Reservations were supposed to open up this year, but there's been no recent word. Prices to stay at the Starcruiser have not been released.