ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced another ticket deal just for Florida residents.

What You Need To Know Universal offering 3-day ticket deal to Florida residents



Tickets include admission to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure



The 2-Park, 3-Day ticket costs $164.99 for admission to one park per day



Tickets must be purchased by December 17 and used by March 26

The deal includes admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for three days, Universal said Monday.

The 2-Park, 3-Day ticket costs $164.99 ($55 per day) and includes admission to one park each day. For $204.99, Florida residents can get the 2-Park, 3-Day ticket that includes admission to both parks on the same day.

The tickets also include admission to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk.

Florida residents have until December 17 to purchase the tickets, which must be used by March 26. The tickets do come with blockout dates, which are December 25 through January 3, 2021.

The tickets don’t have to be used on consecutive days.

The deal comes as Universal get ready to celebrate its holiday season, which kicks off on November 14.

For more information about the ticket deal, visit universalorlando.com.