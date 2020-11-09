ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of Veterans Day, some Central Florida attractions are offering special deals to veterans and members of the military.

Here’s a list of deals available to veterans.

GATORLAND

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is offering veterans, active and retired military personnel free admission November 11-30. They can also receive up to 20% off admission for up to four family members. To receive the deal, veterans and military personnel will need to present ID at the admission gate.

ICON PARK

Through the month of November, active and retired military members can receive a free ride on The Wheel at ICON Park. And, they can also get 50% off a ride on The Wheel for up to four guests.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX

U.S. service members can get free admission to Kennedy Space Center on Veterans Day as well as half off admission for up to three guests. Military members (veterans, active duty, retired and reserve) can purchase tickets at the KSC ticket booths on November 11. Valid military ID or documentation is required.