ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, which has announced the return of its annual Christmas Celebration.

The event will run November 14 through December 31 with several new additions.

SeaWorld will roll out a brand-new Christmas carol show called “It’s a Wonderful Night: A New Story to Tell,” which will feature more than 30 carols. The show will take place at the park’s Nautilus Theater with limited capacity and social distancing.

In addition to the new show, SeaWorld will offer visitors an outdoor ice skating rink at Bayside Stadium. The activity comes with an additional charges and capacity will be limited. Visitors will be required to wear gloves and crew length socks to participate.

Also new this year: SeaWorld will celebrate other holidays, including Hanukkah from December 10 through December 18 and Kwanzaa from December 26 through January 1.

Sesame Street Land with also get into the holiday spirit, with characters singing and dancing to holiday songs.

Visitors will be able to take socially-distant photos will Santa at Wild Artic. SeaWorld says groups will be be able to sit in Santa’s sleigh with Santa seated above and behind them—again, at a distance—and separated by a plastic partition.

The event will also include the return of park’s Sea of Trees and Rudolph’s Christmas Town, where visitors can stroll past life-size storybook vignettes featuring the classic tale. And the Christmas Market will feature festive entertainment and holiday-themed food and drinks.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.