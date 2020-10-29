ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal's theme parks continue to feel the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but business is starting to show signs of rebounding.

Comcast, which is the parent company of Universal Parks & Resorts, released its third quarter earnings report for the three months ending on September 30, giving a glimpse at how the parks are faring since reopening.

Revenue for the theme parks was down 81 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019, according to the report. The division brought in $311 million in the quarter, down sharply from the $1.6 billion it generated in the same period last year.

In an investors call, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said theme parks have seen the most pressure from COVID-19. Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Japan are still operating in a limited capacity, which is one of the main reasons revenue was down, the company said. Meanwhile, Universal Studios Hollywood in California remains closed as a result of state restrictions. Roberts said the company doesn’t know when the park will reopen.

However, it wasn't all bad news. Despite restrictions and challenges presented by the pandemic, Universal's parks are rebounding in places where they are open such as Florida and Japan and attendance has been growing, according to executives. Regardless of what happens with Universal Studios Hollywood's reopening timeline, executives said they expect the theme park business to break-even sometime in 2021.