ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has shared more details about the upcoming Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, including the list of this year’s Holiday Kitchens.

The festival, which will be modified to comply with new health and safety measures, will kick off November 27 and run through December 30.

Visitors will still be able to enjoy holiday kitchens serving holiday-inspired dishes. There will be more than a dozen kitchens throughout the World Showcase, including three located in the World Showplace event venue.

The kitchens include the American Holiday Table in America, the Bavaria Holiday Kitchen in Germany, Citrus Blossom in Showcase Plaza, L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen near Morocco, and the Posadas Holiday Kitchen in Mexico.

Even though traditional staples like the Candlelight Processional have been canceled, there will still be plenty of entertainment offered at the America Gardens Theatre. The Voices of Liberty and Mariachi Cobre will perform throughout the day. The JaMMitors will perform on the Mill Stage in the Canada pavilion. And Joyful! A Celebration of the Season will perform R&B, gospel, contemporary and traditional holiday music.

The holiday cookie stroll will return this season. And new this year with be a Frozen-inspired scavenger hunt. For Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition, visitors will search for hidden Olafs throughout the World Showcase.

Queen Anna and Elsa will take part in the Frozen Holiday Promenade, one of the character processions. Visitors will also be able to see Mickey and his pals during the Mickey and Friends Holiday World Tour procession. Santa will also make an appearance on a horse-drawn tour around Epcot.