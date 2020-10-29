ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is making changes to the way visitors request a spot in the virtual queue for the popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What You Need To Know
- Disney changing process for Rise of the Resistance boarding groups
- Visitors will be able to try to secure a spot at 7 a.m. each day
- Must have valid ticket (or annual pass) and a park pass reservation for Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Visitors also don't have to be inside the parks to reserve boarding group
Starting November 3, visitors with a valid ticket or annual pass as well as a Park Pass reservation for Hollywood Studios will be able to try to secure a boarding group in the My Disney Experience app starting at 7 a.m. on the day of their reservation, Disney announced Thursday.
And visitors won’t have to be inside the park to snag a spot.
“We’re hoping this new approach will make a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios more enjoyable and relaxing, as guests no longer need to be inside the park each morning to request a boarding group for the first virtual queue opportunity,” read the post on the official Disney Parks Blog.
What hasn’t changed is the second boarding group opportunity at 2 p.m. The virtual queue will reopen at that time each day for those who missed a chance the first time. However, visitors will need to be inside the park to for the second virtual queue opportunity.
Once a boarding group is secured, visitors can check the My Disney Experience to see when they can return to ride.
Disney has also added plexi-glass barriers between rows on the Rise of the Resistance ride vehicles to allow more visitors to ride each day while also adhering to health and safety measures.