ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is making changes to the way visitors request a spot in the virtual queue for the popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What You Need To Know Disney changing process for Rise of the Resistance boarding groups



Visitors will be able to try to secure a spot at 7 a.m. each day



Must have valid ticket (or annual pass) and a park pass reservation for Disney's Hollywood Studios



Visitors also don't have to be inside the parks to reserve boarding group

Starting November 3, visitors with a valid ticket or annual pass as well as a Park Pass reservation for Hollywood Studios will be able to try to secure a boarding group in the My Disney Experience app starting at 7 a.m. on the day of their reservation, Disney announced Thursday.

And visitors won’t have to be inside the park to snag a spot.

“We’re hoping this new approach will make a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios more enjoyable and relaxing, as guests no longer need to be inside the park each morning to request a boarding group for the first virtual queue opportunity,” read the post on the official Disney Parks Blog.

What hasn’t changed is the second boarding group opportunity at 2 p.m. The virtual queue will reopen at that time each day for those who missed a chance the first time. However, visitors will need to be inside the park to for the second virtual queue opportunity.

Once a boarding group is secured, visitors can check the My Disney Experience to see when they can return to ride.

Disney has also added plexi-glass barriers between rows on the Rise of the Resistance ride vehicles to allow more visitors to ride each day while also adhering to health and safety measures.